The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the end of the war in Ukraine should be decided by Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during the personal meeting. He emphasized that the number of victims is growing every week, and it is necessary to find a way to stop the bloodshed.

Trump on war and possible negotiations

The American president emphasized that he would like to see the direct meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian dictator. According to him, they should sit down at the negotiating table and discuss possible options for ending the war. Trump noted that the key task is to find a compromise that would allow stopping the losses.

"I would prefer that they hold a meeting and see how they can do this…" Donald Trump stated.

He also drew attention to the scale of human losses in the war. According to the President of the United States, the number of dead and wounded is constantly increasing, and the situation is becoming more and more critical. He emphasized that he seeks to find a way to stop this bloody confrontation.

"I used to tell you five, and now they're losing 7,000 people a day, 7,000 people a week. They're losing, think about it, they're losing an average of 7,000 people a week, mostly soldiers. So we want to see if we can stop that," Trump emphasized.

The American leader emphasized that the world community should contribute to creating conditions for such negotiations. He is confident that a personal meeting between Zelensky and Putin could be the first step towards ending the war.

We should add that, apparently, Russia, which started a full-scale war, is now effectively blocking peace negotiations, putting forward additional conditions and delaying the process. At the same time, Ukraine, unlike the aggressor, continues to do everything possible to stop the fighting and achieve peace.

