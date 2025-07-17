Donald Trump. Photo: Scanpix/AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reached an agreement with the Coca-Cola Company. It concerns the use of real cane sugar in beverages.

The American leader wrote about it on the social network Truth Social.

Advertisement

Sugar agreement

According to Trump, Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its beverages.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola," the President of the United States wrote.

As a reminder, Donald Trump stated that his wife, Melania, also believes that the bloodshed in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible. At the same time, the American leader added that she does not influence his attitude towards the Russian-Ukrainian war.