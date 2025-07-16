Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump reveals if Melania influences his stance on Ukraine war

Trump reveals if Melania influences his stance on Ukraine war

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 14:32
Donald Trump explains Melania's influence on his Ukraine war stance
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the First Lady, Melania Trump. Photo: Dominique A. Pineiro/ZUMAPRESS.com

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump, shares his general position on the need to end the bloodshed in Ukraine as soon as possible. The head of the White House called her "very smart."

The American leader made his statement while talking to journalists at Joint Base Andrews, answering the question about whether he discusses the Russian-Ukrainian war with his wife.

Advertisement

What did Trump say about Melania?

Trump emphasized that Melania does not influence his attitude towards the war in Ukraine, but shares his general position on the need to end the bloodshed as soon as possible.

"She is very intelligent. She is very neutral. She is like me — she would like people to stop dying," Trump stated.

He emphasized that his wife does not interfere in foreign policy decision-making, but shares his desire to end the war.

As a reminder, we reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, unexpectedly gained the new ally in the White House. We are talking about the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

USA Donald Trump White House war in Ukraine Melania Trump
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
