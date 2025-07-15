Melania Trump emerges as a new ally of Zelensky in the White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suddenly found a new ally in the White House: we're talking about First Lady Melania Trump.

This was reported by Independent.

Zelensky's new ally in the White House

According to the publication, Melania constantly reminds Donald Trump about Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities. "I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation.’ And she says, ‘Oh really, another city was just hit’," he said from the Oval Office on Monday afternoon.

The article emphasizes that Melania has much greater political influence over Trump than previously thought. She is keenly interested in the war in Ukraine and eager to see it end.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she publicly expressed her dissatisfaction with Russian aggression. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Trump described Putin as "savvy" and "genius" while Melania described the war as "heartbreaking" and "horrific".

"It is heartbreaking and horrific to see innocent people suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people. Please, if you can, donate to help them (International Red Cross — ed.)," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Mary Jordan, author of The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Melania is well-informed about European politics, as her father, Viktor Knavs, 81, frequently travels to Slovenia, where she was raised.

