Trump wants to completely dissolve USAID

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, February 7, the President of the United States Donald Trump made the statement regarding the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He noted that corruption was at "levels rarely seen before", so the Agency should be closed down.

Trump wrote about it on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement regarding USAID

For the first time, Trump directly called for the dissolution of USAID, which was the main provider of global humanitarian aid and donor of numerous grant programs around the world.

"USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and there is nothing they can do about it because the way in which the money has been spent, so much of it fraudulently, is totally unexplainable," Trump noted.

According to him, corruption in the Agency was at the levels rarely seen before, so it should be closed down.

The American President’s demand came amid expectations that USAID employees around the world would be placed on indefinite administrative leave.

Screenshot of Trump’s post

As a reminder, USAID staff will be cut to 294 employees, and the process will begin this weekend.

The Russian media also wrote that the Meduza publication may cease to operate as a result of the termination of grants.