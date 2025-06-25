Trump reveals why the US wants a deal with Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the United States has signed an economic deal with Ukraine that provides access to significant land resources. He emphasized that the agreement is of strategic importance for the United States' economy and security.

He said it during the post-NATO Summit Press Conference.

Advertisement

What did Trump say about the deal with Ukraine?

According to Trump, the war in Ukraine has shown the need to strengthen the defense-industrial base both in the United States and among its allies.

In particular, he emphasized the importance of reducing dependence on foreign adversaries for critical minerals.

"We cannot afford to depend on foreign adversaries for critical resources. And, as you know, we have a deal with Ukraine for a huge amount of land that they have. We need it," Trump noted.

He did not specify the details of the deal.

As a reminder, during the meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump was presented with battlefield maps and evidence that Russia, during the recent body exchange, handed over its own soldiers while claiming they were Ukrainian defenders.