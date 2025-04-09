Trump lost over $500 million after introducing the tariffs — Forbes estimates

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Since the beginning of last week, when US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on other countries, his own financial situation has also taken a staggering hit. Trump lost at least $500 million.

Such estimates are made by Forbes.

Advertisement

How the tariffs hit Trump's own wealth and business

On April 2, the day Trump unveiled his plan for steep tariffs, Forbes estimated his net worth at $4.7 billion. Less than a week later, that figure is down to about $4.2 billion, as the value of his public stocks and private assets plummet along with the market.

Trump's biggest loss comes from his most valuable asset, the Trump Media and Technology Group, which has fallen 8% in the past three trading days to its lowest price since October. His stake, worth $2.2 billion on Wednesday, is now worth $2 billion.

Trump's commercial real estate holdings fell by about $90 million. Shares of Vornado Realty Trust, the company that is Trump's partner in two of his most valuable buildings, 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York and 555 California Street in San Francisco, are down 14% since Trump announced the tariffs. Trump's real estate portfolio is now estimated at $570 million, down from $660 million last week.

Trump's main and favorite pastime, golf, has also taken a hit. He owns a club, and many of the balls, clubs and T-shirts in the pro shops come from abroad. The real threat to Trump's portfolio, however, is that his customers may visit the president's golf club less and even cancel their memberships due to the economy.

The US president's hotel assets are no better positioned. The largest asset is Trump National Doral, a 643-room resort in Miami. In addition to Doral, Trump also owns hundreds of condominium hotels in towers in Chicago and Las Vegas. If the value of Trump's assets fell by, say, 16%, he would lose another $65 million.

Residential real estate also plummeted, with shares of four publicly traded apartment owners falling an average of 13%. Trump owns dozens of units in buildings he built years ago. If that portfolio were reduced, his net worth would fall by about $20 million.

As a reminder, on April 7, global financial markets woke up to a new reality. After Donald Trump's administration imposed harsh trade duties, a wave of panic began on the stock exchanges, which turned into a large-scale tsunami in a matter of hours.

Also, Crypto markets continue to lose capitalization after US President Donald Trump announced new duties on imports from various countries. Thus, on April 7, 2025, the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange rate dropped to below $75 thousand, the lowest level since November 2024.