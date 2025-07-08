Why Trump resumed sending weapons to Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, explained his decision to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine. He stated that it was made because of Vladimir Putin's attitude towards people.

The American leader announced it during the meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Tuesday, July 8.

Why did Trump resume weapon supplies to Ukraine?

According to Trump, the Russian leader "does not treat people properly," which is why the United States decided to provide Ukraine with appropriate support.

"Putin does not respect human life, and that is one of the reasons why we are sending certain defensive weapons to Ukraine," Trump emphasized.

He also added that he personally approved this decision during his Presidency.

Trump stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was made possible by the United States' failure in Afghanistan. According to him, the chaotic withdrawal of American troops in 2021 demonstrated weakness, which Vladimir Putin perceived as an "opportunity" to attack the neighboring country.

"He wouldn't have dared. But after what happened in Afghanistan, he saw a window of opportunity," Trump noted.

The politician also emphasized that he does not approve of the Russian leader's actions: "I am not happy with Putin. He is killing many people — both Ukrainians and his own soldiers."

In this regard, according to Trump, the United States is currently considering the possibility of imposing new tough sanctions against Russia.

When asked by the journalist whether he personally plans to take action against Putin, Trump replied evasively: "I'm not going to tell you — it might be a little surprise!"

