Trump: Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire deal

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, announced the Israel-Iran deal. According to him, it's about a ceasefire.

Axios reported it on Tuesday, June 24.

Advertisement

Israel-Iran deal

"This is the end of the war. It is a great thing for Israel and the world," Trump emphasized.

At the same time, shelling continues. Iran has attacked Israel at least three times. Social media reports indicate that there are casualties.

Ceasefire

The day before, Trump posted the message about the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The leader of the United States stated that Iran would be the first to implement a 12-hour ceasefire, after which Israel would take a similar step.

According to him, the end of the war will be officially announced in 24 hours. Trump also emphasized that during each stage of the truce, both sides must remain calm and show mutual respect.

As a reminder, Trump sharply reacted to Dmitry Medvedev's nuclear threats.