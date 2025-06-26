Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US President Donald Trump praised the outcome of the recent NATO summit in The Hague. He called the meeting "great, the most unified, and the most productive in history".

The American leader made these comments in a post on his platform Social Truth.

Trump comments on NATO summit

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

"The NATO Summit yesterday was GREAT, the most unified and productive in history. A wonderful day with incredible and caring Leaders. The Agreed to 5% gives NATO real power!" Trump wrote.

At the summit, allied leaders agreed in principle to increase defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP over the next decade.

In response, Trump promised that the United States would remain committed to the principle of collective defense, the foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty.

It is important to note that, during his speech at the NATO summit on June 25, President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of Russian aggression expanding beyond Ukraine.

As a reminder, during the meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump was presented with battlefield maps and evidence that Russia, during the recent body exchange, handed over its own soldiers while claiming they were Ukrainian defenders.