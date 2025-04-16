Trump offers money and tickets to immigrants for self-deportation

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump said he plans to introduce a "self-deportation" program for illegal immigrants. According to him, those who agree to voluntarily leave the country may be given a cash scholarship and a plane ticket. His idea suggests that in the future, "those who behave well" may be allowed back into the United States, but legally.

Donald Trump said this in an interview with Fox News, U.S. News reports.

Advertisement

Trump wants to expel migrant criminals from the country

Despite Trump's traditionally harsh rhetoric on migrants, this time he emphasized that the administration is focused on deporting "murderers," while the rest will be given an alternative through voluntary departure. Trump did not provide any details about the program, including conditions for participation.

At the same time, he mentioned that he wants to help the American economy, including hotels and agriculture, by helping them find the right workers. He even acknowledged that some undocumented immigrants who "show respect for the country" might be desirable candidates for legal return.

To back up his words, Trump commented on a video of a Mexican man who has been in the United States for more than 20 years. The man said he supported the idea of deporting criminals, including himself. "This is a person we want to keep" .

The politician added that the self-deportation program should be "comfortable for people," noting that some of them would be worked with in the future to return to the United States legally. He did not say how he would implement such a policy or what legislative steps would be needed.

Earlier, it was reported that gold prices exceeded $3,300 per ounce for the first time in history after Donald Trump's executive order.