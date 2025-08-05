Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Top Zelensky aide names hoped-for end date of the war

Publication time 5 August 2025 22:25
Ukraine seeks lasting, just peace — Sybiha says
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: News.LIVE

On Tuesday, August 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine spoke at the opening of the National Day of Ukraine at the EXPO-2025 exhibition in Japan. In his address, he emphasized that Ukraine is determined to achieve peace by 2025.

It was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine is determined to achieve a just and sustainable peace 

During the opening of the National Day of Ukraine at EXPO-2025 in Japan, Andrii Sybiha emphasized the importance of achieving a just and sustainable peace. He stated that Ukraine is determined to ensure peace this year.

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored. The power of international law must triumph over the lawlessness of criminal power," the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

He stated that Ukraine is adequately defending itself from Russian aggression. The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that today, our state is a contributor to global security.

Yermak hints at how and when the war could end

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
