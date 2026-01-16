Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The President of Czechia has arrived in Kyiv

Publication time 16 January 2026 11:41
Czech leader Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on January 16
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Sybiha/X

On Friday, January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. He is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X.

Details on Czech President Petr Pavel's arrival in Ukraine

Today, January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv. He was personally greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

It is expected that Petr Pavel will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This morning, I was honoured to welcome Petr Pavel to Kyiv.

We look forward to meaningful talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky to advance our strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts.

We are grateful to Czechia and its people for standing with Ukraine," Sybiha wrote.

Read more:

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
