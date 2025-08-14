Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Special prisoner exchange — photo report Novyny.LIVE

Special prisoner exchange — photo report Novyny.LIVE

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 August 2025 22:02
Prisoner exchange on August 14: how people wait for their loved ones, photo report
People wait for their loved ones to return from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On August 14, a total of 84 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity. Among them are both military and civilians. Some had been in captivity since 2014.

See how Ukrainians are waiting for their relatives to return from captivity in the Novyny.LIVE story.

Advertisement

Prisoner swap on August 14

Many people came with photos and posters of their relatives, waiting for them to be released from Russian captivity. Today, 84 Ukrainians returned home. Of those, 53 are military personnel and 31 are civilians.

Обмін полоненими 14 серпня
People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Обмін полоненими 14 серпня
People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Обмін полоненими 14 серпня
People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Обмін полоненими 14 серпня
People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Обмін полоненими 14 серпня
People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

People ask soldiers who have returned from captivity in Russia about their relatives, hoping to receive some news, even if it is only a little.

Those released include a man who spent 4,013 days in a Russian prison, an elementary school teacher imprisoned in 2019, and a young man enslaved by the Russians in 2016 at the age of eighteen.

Read more:

July 28 — Ukraine honors victims of Russian war crimes

Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

23 Azov Brigade soldiers were sentenced in Russia

Ukrainians POWs war in Ukraine prisoner swap exchange
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information