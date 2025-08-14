Prisoner exchange on August 14: how people wait for their loved ones, photo report

People wait for their loved ones to return from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On August 14, a total of 84 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity. Among them are both military and civilians. Some had been in captivity since 2014.

See how Ukrainians are waiting for their relatives to return from captivity in the Novyny.LIVE story.

Prisoner swap on August 14

Many people came with photos and posters of their relatives, waiting for them to be released from Russian captivity. Today, 84 Ukrainians returned home. Of those, 53 are military personnel and 31 are civilians.

People are waiting for their relatives from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

People ask soldiers who have returned from captivity in Russia about their relatives, hoping to receive some news, even if it is only a little.

Those released include a man who spent 4,013 days in a Russian prison, an elementary school teacher imprisoned in 2019, and a young man enslaved by the Russians in 2016 at the age of eighteen.

