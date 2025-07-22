Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Shmyhal urges Ukraine’s inclusion in EU SAFE initiative

Shmyhal urges Ukraine’s inclusion in EU SAFE initiative

Publication time 22 July 2025 23:49
Ukraine eyes participation in EU’s €150B defense fund — Shmyhal
Valdis Dombrovskis and Denis Shmyhal. Photo: Denys Shmyhal's Telegram

During an online conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday, July 22, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in the EU's new defense initiative, SAFE. The initiative has a budget of 150 billion euros.

Ukrainian Defense Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported this on X.

What will Ukraine's role be in the European security system?

According to Shmyhal, the goal of this initiative is to increase the production capacity of the European defense industry. He added that Ukraine is actively cooperating with EU member states and European institutions to make this a reality.

The Minister stated that Ukraine's access to SAFE is strategically important for the security of the entire European region.

"Also reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to partner with SAFE-funded projects and co-develop battle-proven technologies," Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked Dombrovskis for his personal support of Ukraine and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and the European Union.

Read also:

On July 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. 

Earlier, it was announced that this year, Ukraine plans to open six negotiation clusters with the EU.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
