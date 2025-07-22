Ukraine eyes participation in EU’s €150B defense fund — Shmyhal

Valdis Dombrovskis and Denis Shmyhal. Photo: Denys Shmyhal's Telegram

During an online conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday, July 22, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in the EU's new defense initiative, SAFE. The initiative has a budget of 150 billion euros.

Ukrainian Defense Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported this on X.

What will Ukraine's role be in the European security system?

Spoke with @VDombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.

We discussed the €150B SAFE initiative to boost Europe’s defence industry. It’s crucial that Ukraine has access to SAFE projects — we’re already working with EU institutions and member states to make this a… pic.twitter.com/DvpXwIMrKW — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 22, 2025

According to Shmyhal, the goal of this initiative is to increase the production capacity of the European defense industry. He added that Ukraine is actively cooperating with EU member states and European institutions to make this a reality.

The Minister stated that Ukraine's access to SAFE is strategically important for the security of the entire European region.

"Also reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to partner with SAFE-funded projects and co-develop battle-proven technologies," Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked Dombrovskis for his personal support of Ukraine and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and the European Union.

