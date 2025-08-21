Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 21 August 2025 14:58
Ukraine will not accept ultimatums — Yermak stresses Russia's minimal gains
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that despite the difficult situation on the front, there is no threat of a large-scale seizure of new territories by the enemy. According to him, even after 11 years of war, Ukraine holds more than a quarter of the territory of Donbas.

Andriy Yermak said it in an interview with Corriere Della Sera.

Yermak stated that Ukraine would not make concessions to Russia

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also added that over the past thousand days of fighting, the enemy managed to occupy only about 1% of Ukrainian land, paying for it with huge human losses.

He emphasized that Kyiv would not agree to any ultimatum and would not succumb to blackmail.

"We must understand that we are not losing and the Russians are not winning. It is certainly a difficult situation, like any war, but we will not accept blackmail with any ultimatum; we can still fight," Yermak said in an interview.

Read also:

Zelensky hints at possible territorial concessions in talks

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
