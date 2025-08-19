Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russia on possible Putin–Zelensky talks

Publication time 20 August 2025 00:58
Lavrov on whether Putin and Zelensky will hold talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Russian media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commented on the talks between the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. He said that, according to him, Russia does not refuse any formats for working on the "Ukrainian settlement", including bilateral and trilateral ones.

It is reported by Russian media.

Is Russia ready to hold talks between Putin and Zelensky?

Lavrov emphasized that any meetings involving top leadership should be prepared with the utmost care.

He also noted that "without taking into account Russia's security and the rights of Russians in Ukraine," it is impossible to talk about any long-term agreements.

Zelensky hints at possible territorial concessions in talks

