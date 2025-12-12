Russia attacked the Ukrainian mine for more than six hours — what are the consequences

Fire elimination. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked a state-owned coal mining enterprise with drones for more than six continuous hours. As a result of the attack, two people were injured.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak during a briefing on Friday, December 12.

Russia attacked a state-owned mine

According to the deputy minister, the attack lasted more than six hours, during which approximately 18 strikes were recorded on the territory of the mine. The strikes caused a large-scale fire, and two workers were wounded.

In addition, Russian forces continued strikes on energy infrastructure in the south of the country. On the night of December 12, facilities in the Odesa region came under fire, leaving 90,000 households without power.

Andarak noted that over the course of the year, 1,800 missiles, 50,000 drones, and about 4,500 attacks on energy infrastructure have been launched against Ukraine.

Despite this, specialists continue repair and protective work, as well as implementing new solutions to safeguard and strengthen the energy sector.

"We have already completed the repair campaign, finalized gas import plans through the end of this year, and managed to contract about 50% of next year's gas needs," Andarak added.

