Putin's bodyguard with an interceptor drone. Photo: Screenshot from the video

The video of Putin's bodyguard with an interceptor drone has surfaced online. It is suspected that it was filmed on May 9, immediately after the parade on Red Square in Moscow.

The video was posted on Telegram by Ukrainian military analyst, drone and electronic warfare expert Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash").

Advertisement

What kind of miracle drone is this?

The object seen in the man's hands resembles a Yolka interceptor drone, according to the Kremlin-opposition Agentstvo.News. It is a kinetic drone that is launched from a reusable catapult to destroy Baba Yaga-type drones, FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, aircraft-type drones, and loitering munitions.

Journalists recall that for the sake of the Victory Parade in Moscow, mobile Internet was restricted and a special visor was installed over the main stand for the first time. Before this parade, Ukraine increased drone attacks on targets in central Russia, and the Kremlin was afraid of drone attacks during the parade.

As a reminder, Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of the tough bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation, responded positively to Trump's desire to shorten the deadline for concluding a peace deal for the Russian Federation to 10-12 days. Graham said that Putin underestimated Trump.