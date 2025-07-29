Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Russia arms Putin's security with drone-killing tech

Russia arms Putin's security with drone-killing tech

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 10:13
Video shows Putin's bodyguard with anti-drone UAV
Putin's bodyguard with an interceptor drone. Photo: Screenshot from the video

The video of Putin's bodyguard with an interceptor drone has surfaced online. It is suspected that it was filmed on May 9, immediately after the parade on Red Square in Moscow.

The video was posted on Telegram by Ukrainian military analyst, drone and electronic warfare expert Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash").

Advertisement

What kind of miracle drone is this?

The object seen in the man's hands resembles a Yolka interceptor drone, according to the Kremlin-opposition Agentstvo.News. It is a kinetic drone that is launched from a reusable catapult to destroy Baba Yaga-type drones, FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, aircraft-type drones, and loitering munitions.

Journalists recall that for the sake of the Victory Parade in Moscow, mobile Internet was restricted and a special visor was installed over the main stand for the first time. Before this parade, Ukraine increased drone attacks on targets in central Russia, and the Kremlin was afraid of drone attacks during the parade.

As a reminder, Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of the tough bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation, responded positively to Trump's desire to shorten the deadline for concluding a peace deal for the Russian Federation to 10-12 days. Graham said that Putin underestimated Trump.

vladimir putin UAVs security guard war in Ukraine unmanned vehicle
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information