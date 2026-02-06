Nuclear treaty talks between Russia and U.S. raise alarm

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: t.me/Ukraine_MFA

The United States and Russia are resuming military-level contacts that were suspended prior to the large-scale war in Ukraine. The countries are close to renewing the nuclear arms control agreement, but Ukraine has issued warnings.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced this during a February 6 briefing, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Russia and the United States resume contacts at the level of military leadership

Sybiha stated that this was not news to Ukraine. He added that he would not comment on bilateral relations between individual countries. However, he added that all such relations with Russia always end the same way:

"I can definitely say what the outcome of such relations with Russia is, though. They always end in deception and Russia's failure to uphold its obligations," the minister emphasized.

He added that this should be kept in mind when establishing or restoring contacts with Russia.

