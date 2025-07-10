Rubio and Lavrov meet in Malaysia on July 10

Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio. Illustrative photo: Russian media

On Thursday, July 10, the diplomatic event began in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur — the annual ASEAN regional forum. It brings together 10 countries of Southeast Asia and their partners, including the United States, the European Union, China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia. It was on the sidelines of this forum that United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Everything we know about Rubio-Lavrov meeting

These are the first high-level direct talks between Washington and Moscow in recent times.

Their context is heightened by the recent decision by the United States to partially resume arms supplies to Ukraine, which provoked a harsh reaction from the Kremlin.

The details of the conversation between Rubio and Lavrov have not been officially disclosed, but it is expected that the topics of discussion included the global security situation, in particular the war in Ukraine, as well as stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Later it became known that the talks in Kuala Lumpur between the heads of the United States and Russian Foreign Ministries lasted 50 minutes. After the meeting, the parties made no comments.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, July 9, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the United States Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Rome.