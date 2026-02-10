The United States is stepping up its diplomacy in Europe amid the Greenland scandal

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon travel to Europe to visit several countries. His visit follows Donald Trump's controversial statements about Greenland, which have caused tension between the United States and its European allies.

Bloomberg reports.

Trump sends Rubio to the Munich Security Conference

The State Department announced that Rubio will participate in the conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15. During the event, the parties are expected to discuss key security challenges and cooperation between the United States and Europe.

After Munich, the Secretary of State will travel to Bratislava. There, he will meet with Slovak government representatives to discuss regional security, NATO cooperation, and bilateral issues. Themes will also include nuclear energy and the modernization of Slovakia's armed forces.

The final stop on Rubio's trip will be Budapest on February 16. While there, he is scheduled to meet with key officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional initiatives, and peace processes. Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest is prepared to host a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Rubio's visit to Hungary is also due to the country's intensifying internal political struggles. With two months until the elections, Fidesz, Orbán's party that has long supported Trump, trails the opposition in the latest polls. Last week, Trump publicly endorsed Orbán, emphasizing their similar approaches to migration policy and nationalist rhetoric.

