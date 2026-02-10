Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Rubio heads to Europe amid Trump's controversial statements

Rubio heads to Europe amid Trump's controversial statements

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 February 2026 10:34
The United States is stepping up its diplomacy in Europe amid the Greenland scandal
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon travel to Europe to visit several countries. His visit follows Donald Trump's controversial statements about Greenland, which have caused tension between the United States and its European allies.

Bloomberg reports.

Advertisement

Trump sends Rubio to the Munich Security Conference

The State Department announced that Rubio will participate in the conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15. During the event, the parties are expected to discuss key security challenges and cooperation between the United States and Europe.

After Munich, the Secretary of State will travel to Bratislava. There, he will meet with Slovak government representatives to discuss regional security, NATO cooperation, and bilateral issues. Themes will also include nuclear energy and the modernization of Slovakia's armed forces.

The final stop on Rubio's trip will be Budapest on February 16. While there, he is scheduled to meet with key officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional initiatives, and peace processes. Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest is prepared to host a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Rubio's visit to Hungary is also due to the country's intensifying internal political struggles. With two months until the elections, Fidesz, Orbán's party that has long supported Trump, trails the opposition in the latest polls. Last week, Trump publicly endorsed Orbán, emphasizing their similar approaches to migration policy and nationalist rhetoric.

Read more:

Expert reveals when Russia launched its cognitive war on Ukraine

Russia's january war losses — new figures

NATO Donald Trump Europe Greenland Marco Rubio
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information