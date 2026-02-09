Expert breaks down when Russia began cognitive warfare against Ukraine

Rena Marutian, Director of the Institute of National Resilience and Security. Photo: civilvoicesmuseum.org

Russia has been using cognitive warfare as a key tool in its confrontation with Ukraine long before the full-scale invasion. The goal is to influence public opinion and change the way people think.

Rena Marutian, Director of the Institute of National Resilience and Security and professor of global and national security, tells this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Advertisement

How does Russia wage cognitive warfare against Ukraine?

Marutian notes that the term "cognitive warfare" originated in the United States and was first introduced in scientific and legal contexts. Meanwhile, in the Soviet tradition and modern Russia, this type of conflict is more often called an information-psychological or mental war.

"Professor Heorhii Pocheptsov of Ukraine has written several books about meaning warfare, or warfare over meanings and sensemaking. Therefore, there is often confusion. However, the key difference is that the goal of an information war is to influence public opinion and mass consciousness. In contrast, the goal of cognitive warfare is to influence the way people think and perceive the world, which depends on their cultural matrix and national identity. That's why culture and education are the main players in cognitive warfare," the expert explained.

Marutian emphasizes that it is impossible to name a specific date when Russia began its cognitive war against Ukraine. However, the key turning point occurred after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rose to power.

"Starting in the 2000s, we see the formation of the concept of the 'Russian world,' developed by methodologists such as Russian philosopher Georgiy Shchedrovitsky. They promoted the idea of a "special" Russia. Initially, however, the approach was different. The 'Russian world' was planned to be promoted through business and economics by 'capturing' Europe with Russian resources," Marutian said.

Various ideologists and Russian government officials—Alexander Dugin, Vladislav Surkov, Sergei Kiriyenko, and Alexander Kharichev—contributed to the development of this concept. According to Marutian, Kharichev recently presented a report in Moscow about the so-called Russian "state-civilization."

"Just a few days ago, Kharichev presented a report in Moscow about the Russian 'state-civilization,' which he claims includes all Eastern Slavs, including Ukrainians. Therefore, we can speak of a new stage in the cognitive war — the moment when a coherent concept of a 'Russian civilization' has formed in Russia and includes Ukraine," said Marutian.

Read more:

Russia's january war losses — new figures

France sends delegation to Ukraine's air defense sites