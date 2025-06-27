EU extends Russia sanctions — next package on hold

EU Council meeting. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Sanctions against Russia will be extended and strengthened. However, the leaders of the European Union were unable to reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions.

It was reported on social media by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak.

How long will the previously approved sanctions remain in effect?

The journalist noted in his post that the leaders agreed to extend all sanctions against Russia for another six months. At the same time, it is known that Hungary and Slovakia are blocking the 18th package of sanctions and demanding compensation of €20 billion from the European Union. Discussions are likely to resume between ambassadors in the coming days.

Also, following the EU Summit in Brussels, the President of the European Council, António Costa, noted that Europeans would continue to put pressure on Russia.

"The 17 packages of sanctions remain in force, and work on the new package is progressing," Costa stated.

The President of the European Council also announced that European countries must build a joint European defence system to deter Russian aggression.

