Russian dictator Putin. Photo: Russian media

The residence of the Russian dictator Putin in Valdai, where his sons' mother, Alina Kabaeva, often spends time, has already been surrounded by 12 air defense positions, mainly "Pantsir" on towers. Users of interactive maps are already trolling these towers and naming them after Hitler's — Flakturm.

Advertisement

Radio Svoboda reports it.

What Putin's own Air Defense System looks like at Valdai

Map of Putin's air defenses at Valdai. Photo: Screenshot

Radio Svoboda began collecting information about the towers with "Pantsirs" around the President's Valdai residence at the end of 2024. And in February 2023, the publication "Project" reported on the house specially built for Alina Kabaeva next to Putin's residence in Valdai, for which the separate railway line was even laid.

Air defense positions at Valdai. Photo: Screenshot

Journalists note that the 12 towers with "Pantsir" around Putin's residence are only five times less than the number of air defense positions in Moscow and the Moscow region, which have a population of over 20 million people.

Read also:

Putin to be guarded by US and Russian security in Alaska