Main News of the day Putin's Valdai home shielded by stronger air defenses than Moscow

Putin's Valdai home shielded by stronger air defenses than Moscow

Publication time 14 August 2025 09:21
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 Pantsir towers, nearly rivaling Moscow
Russian dictator Putin. Photo: Russian media

The residence of the Russian dictator Putin in Valdai, where his sons' mother, Alina Kabaeva, often spends time, has already been surrounded by 12 air defense positions, mainly "Pantsir" on towers. Users of interactive maps are already trolling these towers and naming them after Hitler's — Flakturm.

Radio Svoboda reports it.

What Putin's own Air Defense System looks like at Valdai

Putin's Valdai home shielded by stronger air defenses than Moscow — photo 1
Map of Putin's air defenses at Valdai. Photo: Screenshot

Radio Svoboda began collecting information about the towers with "Pantsirs" around the President's Valdai residence at the end of 2024. And in February 2023, the publication "Project" reported on the house specially built for Alina Kabaeva next to Putin's residence in Valdai, for which the separate railway line was even laid.

Putin's Valdai home shielded by stronger air defenses than Moscow — photo 2
Air defense positions at Valdai. Photo: Screenshot

Journalists note that the 12 towers with "Pantsir" around Putin's residence are only five times less than the number of air defense positions in Moscow and the Moscow region, which have a population of over 20 million people.

russia vladimir putin Moscow air defense
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
