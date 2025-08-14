Trump says Putin open to Ukraine peace deal

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has voiced his expectations for the meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The head of the White House believes that the Kremlin is ready for agreements, but doubts the immediate ceasefire on the part of the Russian Federation.

He stated it in an interview with Fox News Radio on Thursday, August 14.

Trump believes Putin is ready for a deal

On the eve of the summit, the American President stated that he seeks to achieve peace in Ukraine and would represent the interests of "the many people who are being killed."

"I'm going there, representing a lot of people, especially those who are being killed unnecessarily, five to seven thousand soldiers every week. They're not Americans, but this is life, souls. I've stopped six wars this year. You know, it should have been easy, but it never is. This turned out to be probably the hardest. I stopped one that lasted 35 years, one in Congo with Rwanda for 31 years, and this one has been going on for 3.5 years. I'm not satisfied. It's nonsense, and I'm going to stop it," Trump said.

The President of the United States believes that the Kremlin is ready to make agreements, in particular due to the impact of sanctions. However, Trump is not sure that Russia will cease fire immediately after the meeting.

"You know, I'm not sure we're going to get an immediate ceasefire, but I think it's going to happen. You know, I'm more interested in an immediate peace agreement, a quick peace," Trump said.

In addition, he believes that tomorrow's meeting in Alaska should be a step towards further negotiations. After the Summit, Trump promised to call the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, about holding the next meeting, with his participation.

"We will meet tomorrow, and then we will have a second meeting to agree," the American President added.

Trump said that three possible locations for the next meeting are currently being considered. If an agreement is reached with Putin, he will immediately call Zelensky and the leaders of European countries. At the same time, the President of the United States emphasized that in the event of unsuccessful talks, he does not plan to call anyone.

"There is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be successful, in which case I will return to running the country," the American leader said.

When asked about the possibility of holding a joint Press Conference with Putin, Trump replied that such an issue had not yet been discussed.

