Leonid Kadeniuk — January 31 is anniversary of first Ukrainian cosmonaut's death

Cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk. Photo: NASA

Friday, January 31, marks seven years since the death of Leonid Kadenyuk, the first cosmonaut of independent Ukraine. He was the first to unfurl the blue and yellow flag in space.

Novyny.LIVE gathered interesting facts about the outstanding Leonid Kadenyuk.

Interesting facts about Leonid Kadenyuk

Leonid Kadenyuk was born on January 28, 1951 in the village of Klishkivtsi, Chernivtsi region, to a family of teachers. From his childhood he was interested in science and the sky and dreamed of conquering space.

After graduating from high school, he entered the Chernihiv Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots and received a degree in aeronautical engineering. He later continued education at the cosmonaut training center in Zvezdnoye Mistechko near Moscow, which opened the door to his future profession.

When Ukraine gained its independence in 1991, the country was eager to assert itself on the international stage, including in the space industry. In 1996, Ukraine and NASA signed an agreement to send a Ukrainian cosmonaut into space. Kadenyuk's candidacy was approved almost immediately.

NASA mission with Leonid Kadenyuk. Photo: NASA

For example, from November 19 to December 5, 1997, he flew aboard the American space shuttle *Columbia* on the STS-87 mission. Thanks to him, the Ukrainian flag was unfurled in space for the first time, and our national anthem was played. He also brought Kobzar (poems written by Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko — ed.) on the flight with him.

Leonid Kadenyuk with the Ukrainian flag during the flight. Photo: NASA

After returning to Ukraine, Major General Kadenyuk served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was Chief of Aviation of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine. In 2002, he became a People's Deputy of the People's Party of the IV Convocation (2002-2006). In parliament, he worked on improving social security for military personnel and aviators.

Leonid Kadenyuk died on January 31, 2018, from sudden cardiac arrest during a morning jog. He was buried in the Baikove cemetery. In memory of the cosmonaut, his friends said that in life he was an extremely modest person who went on foot, took the metro and took care of stray animals.

