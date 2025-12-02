Protests erupt in Sofia as Bulgarians rally against draft budget

Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Mass protests erupted in Sofia, Bulgaria, against the draft budget for next year. The proposed tax increases prompted people to take to the streets.

This was reported by Svobodna Evropa.

Advertisement

Today #Bulgaria protests! Thousands of Bulgarians are in front of parliament and demand the resignation of the government. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/KXDYYrEzJJ — NessieK (@NbK1808) December 1, 2025

Protest in Bulgaria

The situation escalated in the evening near the office of the party MRF – New Beginning, where demonstrators set trash bins on fire and attacked a police van. Officers responded with tear gas.

Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Authorities reported at least ten detained protesters and two injured police officers.

Participants in a protest demonstration in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Amid the unrest, the party We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) — the second-largest parliamentary group and the organizer of the protest — demanded the resignation of the interior minister, accusing police of failing to provide adequate security and allowing provocateurs to act freely.

At least 40 000 gather in #Sofia #Bulgaria to protest against the inadequacy of the current government’s fiscal policy & proposals for higher taxes and higher financial burden on the local businesses. pic.twitter.com/Gr2dw5tLn0 — Alexander Stoyanov (@Al_Stoyanov) December 1, 2025

People with posters. Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

In addition, Bulgaria’s leader, President Rumen Radev, called for the government’s resignation and for early elections.

Read also:

Ukraine ranks fourth globally for landmine casualties

Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Dnipro — photos