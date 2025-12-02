Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day People protest Bulgaria’s draft budget — photos

People protest Bulgaria’s draft budget — photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 December 2025 11:40
Protests erupt in Sofia as Bulgarians rally against draft budget
Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Mass protests erupted in Sofia, Bulgaria, against the draft budget for next year. The proposed tax increases prompted people to take to the streets.

This was reported by Svobodna Evropa.

Advertisement

Protest in Bulgaria

The situation escalated in the evening near the office of the party MRF – New Beginning, where demonstrators set trash bins on fire and attacked a police van. Officers responded with tear gas.

Protest in Bulgaria on December 1
Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev
Protest in Bulgaria on December 1
Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Authorities reported at least ten detained protesters and two injured police officers.

Protest in Bulgaria on December 1
Participants in a protest demonstration in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Amid the unrest, the party We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) — the second-largest parliamentary group and the organizer of the protest — demanded the resignation of the interior minister, accusing police of failing to provide adequate security and allowing provocateurs to act freely.

Protest in Bulgaria on December 1
People with posters. Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protest in Bulgaria on December 1
Protest in Bulgaria. Photo: REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

In addition, Bulgaria’s leader, President Rumen Radev, called for the government’s resignation and for early elections.

Read also: 

Ukraine ranks fourth globally for landmine casualties

Death toll rises after Russian shelling of Dnipro — photos

rally protests Bulgaria politicians budget
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information