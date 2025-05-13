Pope Leo XIV plans his visit to Ukraine — La Repubblica

Pope Leo XIV. Photo: Reuters

Pope Leo XIV is planning to visit Ukraine. Earlier, he was officially invited by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

La Repubblica writes about it.

The Pope's visit to Ukraine

Turkey, Ukraine, and Peru will be the first countries to be visited by the new Pope. Yesterday, the pontiff received the official invitation from Zelensky during the phone conversation. He called on Leo XIV to make an apostolic visit to Kyiv.

"Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," the President of Ukraine noted.

As a reminder, during the conversation with the Pope, Zelensky discussed the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

We also wrote that the new Pope conducted his first Mass on May 9.

