Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Oreshnik missiles in Belarus — Zelensky sounds the alarm

Oreshnik missiles in Belarus — Zelensky sounds the alarm

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 December 2025 22:15
Ukraine warns partners about Oreshnik missile deployment in Belarus
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram channel by Volodymyr Zelensky

Deploying Russian Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus sets a dangerous precedent for global security. Ukraine is preparing a joint response with its international partners to these actions.

On Wednesday, December 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on x.

Advertisement

The "Oreshnik" missiles in Belarus

Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian intelligence service has obtained additional details about these systems' presence and deployment specifics in the neighboring country. 

"Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures. We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I have instructed that response options be prepared jointly with our partners," Zelensky said.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine missile Oreshnik
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information