Ukraine warns partners about Oreshnik missile deployment in Belarus

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram channel by Volodymyr Zelensky

Deploying Russian Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus sets a dangerous precedent for global security. Ukraine is preparing a joint response with its international partners to these actions.

On Wednesday, December 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on x.

Advertisement

The "Oreshnik" missiles in Belarus

Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian intelligence service has obtained additional details about these systems' presence and deployment specifics in the neighboring country.

"Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures. We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I have instructed that response options be prepared jointly with our partners," Zelensky said.

A report by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. Several key areas.



First – Russia’s attempts to move its energy companies out from under global sanctions. They are using other temporary owners and numerous fictitious legal schemes. We are… pic.twitter.com/Hh3LBEvZYk — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2025

Read more: