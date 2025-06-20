Barack Obama warns of threat to U.S. democracy

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama. Photo: NYT

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, stated that the United States is on the verge of losing its democratic foundations. Speaking at the Forum in Connecticut, he sharply criticized the policies of Donald Trump, comparing them to autocratic regimes.

The video of his speech was published by The Independent.

The United States is at risk of losing democracy

During his speech at the Forum in Connecticut, the 44th President of the United States criticized Donald Trump and his administration, stating that their actions "are consistent with autocracies."

In his speech, Obama drew attention to the situation in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orbán as an example of the country where elections are held but democratic principles are not observed.

"We haven't quite achieved it yet, but I think we are dangerously close to normalization of such behavior," Obama emphasized.

Obama called on Americans to be vigilant and not allow the destruction of institutions that guarantee the rule of law and equality.

Earlier, the leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, stated that the Democratic Party is united in its intention to eliminate Donald Trump's political influence as quickly as possible.