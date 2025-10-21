Former French President Sarkozy imprisoned for the first time in modern France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

On October 21, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) arrived in prison to begin serving his sentence. It is the first time in modern French history that a former head of state has been imprisoned.

This was reported by BFMTV.

Advertisement

Nicolas Sarkozy went to prison

The media published a video of the former French president and his wife heading to a police car to go to prison. About a hundred of the politician's supporters gathered along his route to show their support.

Immediately after Sarkozy arrived at the prison, his lawyers filed a petition for his release. They explained that he posed no risk of committing another crime or destroying evidence. The Court of Appeal has two months to make a decision.

Before his imprisonment, Sarkozy met with Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Upon arrival at the prison, Sarkozy underwent all the standard procedures, including fingerprinting, photographing, and receiving a prison number. According to his lawyers, Sarkozy "accepts the situation with dignity and does not complain, but remains outraged".

Read more:

Italy will support Ukraine — who else joins PURL coalition

China cuts Putin off from Asian trade — Russia loses turnover