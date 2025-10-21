Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Nicolas Sarkozy begins serving jail sentence — a historic moment

Nicolas Sarkozy begins serving jail sentence — a historic moment

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 15:34
Updated 15:38
Former French President Sarkozy imprisoned for the first time in modern France
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

On October 21, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) arrived in prison to begin serving his sentence. It is the first time in modern French history that a former head of state has been imprisoned.

This was reported by BFMTV.

Advertisement

Nicolas Sarkozy went to prison

The media published a video of the former French president and his wife heading to a police car to go to prison. About a hundred of the politician's supporters gathered along his route to show their support.

Immediately after Sarkozy arrived at the prison, his lawyers filed a petition for his release. They explained that he posed no risk of committing another crime or destroying evidence. The Court of Appeal has two months to make a decision.

Before his imprisonment, Sarkozy met with Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Upon arrival at the prison, Sarkozy underwent all the standard procedures, including fingerprinting, photographing, and receiving a prison number. According to his lawyers, Sarkozy "accepts the situation with dignity and does not complain, but remains outraged".

Read more:

Italy will support Ukraine — who else joins PURL coalition

China cuts Putin off from Asian trade — Russia loses turnover

France prison president finances conspiracy theory
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information