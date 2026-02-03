Rutte condemns Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure are not aimed at any military objectives. They are intended to create chaos among the civilian population.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, February 3.

Rutte addressed the Russian attacks

He emphasized that the attacks today are among the three most intense since the war began.

"Of course the war itself was crazy anyway—the attack by the Russians, unprovoked. But this is not even a military thing. This is hitting innocent civilians. So I take this extremely seriously," Rutte said.

He added that the Ukrainian president is ready for negotiations and willing to reach an agreement acceptable to all parties, including Ukraine. However, Russia's actions cast doubt on its commitment to engaging in dialogue.

Rutte also noted that the U.S. president is doing everything possible to end the war and expressed his belief that Trump is the only person who can achieve this.

