NZ veteran Ron Mark arrives in Kyiv to support Ukraine

Former New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark (left). Photo: New Zealand Ministry of Defence

Former New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark, now mayor of Carterton, personally travelled to Ukraine despite a government ban to support the people resisting Russia's attack. His trip was not official — this time, Mark acted on his own initiative, at his own expense, and with a clear conviction: Ukraine must be supported in its most difficult times.

It was reported by the Kyiv Post.

Advertisement

Former New Zealand Defence Minister provides comprehensive assistance to Ukraine

This summer, Ron Mark visited Ukraine again. In particular, he was in Kyiv at the time of a massive drone attack. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined a humanitarian mission, helped evacuate civilians, unloaded humanitarian cargo, spent the night in churches, and prayed together with Ukrainians.

In 2022, Mark joined the Humanity Ukraine NZ project organized by Pastor Owen Pomana. They tried to find buses to evacuate people from Mariupol, but due to a lack of transport and bureaucratic obstacles, they were unable to do so. This was a turning point — he decided to come to Ukraine himself and stay with those who needed help.

According to Mark, the biggest shock for him was the complete absence of international organisations in the combat zone — the UN, the Red Cross, or other missions, which only worked outside Ukraine.

Ron Mark actively covers the situation in Ukraine for New Zealand

After his first trip, he began actively communicating with the New Zealand media to convey the real situation about the war in Ukraine. In July of the same year, he returned to Ukraine as an ambassador for the charity organisation GCS, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukrainian officials, and met with the military.

Mark became an informal liaison for New Zealanders who decided to support Ukraine.

"I met some of them here in Ukraine. Others were referred to me by parents who didn't know who else to turn to. Some called me themselves. We simply found some of them on the front lines. Most of them fall in love with Ukraine. For many, it is a one-way trip. His support is unofficial but vital: phone calls, correspondence, video calls, and moral support. Usually, from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., three or four times a week, I take calls from soldiers. We just talk, laugh, sometimes cry," Ron Mark said.

Ron Mark dedicated this year's visit to Ukraine

In June 2025, he took another leave of absence to visit Ukraine, but this time not as a representative of GCS, but as a friend. He visited the Way to Health rehabilitation center in Dnipro, met with the Superhumans Ukraine team, volunteer doctors from New Zealand, and young people from the New Generation Church, who are helping on the front lines and have experienced loss.

As a reminder, in June, New Zealand announced the military aid package worth USD 9.5 million.