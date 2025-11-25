New working group will determine security guarantees for Ukraine — Macron

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about pressuring Russia and providing security guarantees to Ukraine. In particular, he announced the formation of a working group backed by Türkiye and the United States.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, November 25, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Advertisement

Security guarantees for Ukraine

"We have decided to create a working group tomorrow, led by France and the United Kingdom, with close participation from Türkiye, which plays a key role in the maritime dimension, and for the first time, with the participation of the United States," Macron explained.

According to him, the next few days will allow us to precisely determine the contribution of each party and finalize security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pressure on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to continue peace negotiations. According to him, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia have been able to discuss terms at a technical-political level and make progress on shaping a peace plan.

"These are important developments. We all support the intention to develop a peace plan. This work must therefore continue. And we want, in close coordination with the United States, to move forward toward a model that will be acceptable," Macron noted.

He expressed support and sympathy for the people of Ukraine. According to him, Russia once again tried to create the impression that it was ready for peace, yet in recent hours launched new massive attacks on civilian infrastructure. Macron said the reality on the ground is the complete opposite of Russia's declared intentions.

He reported that during the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, several participants spoke about their direct contacts with Russian officials, including dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Today it is absolutely clear that Russia has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire," Macron said.

According to the French leader, pressure on Russia must continue in order to compel it to sit down at the negotiating table.

"These are our sanctions, American sanctions, as well as measures against the so-called 'shadow fleet'," he stated.

Macron added that Ukraine must continue to receive support.

Read more:

Carries laser weapons — Ukraine targets Russian A-60 plane

Russian landing ship under attack — video