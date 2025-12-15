Trump has disappointed Americans — what MAGA supporters are unhappy about

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Support for US President Donald Trump among supporters of the MAGA movement has noticeably declined. Americans have begun to doubt the correctness of Trump’s political course and the future of the country’s economy.

This is evidenced by a new NBC News Decision Desk Poll conducted on the SurveyMonkey platform.

Donald Trump is losing ground even among the most ardent MAGA supporters

According to the survey, 64% of adult Americans believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Respondents cite the economy as the main problem, particularly inflation and rising everyday costs, which are affecting even the president’s supporters. Many respondents said they are being forced to reconsider spending on groceries, holiday purchases, and entertainment.

What Americans think about Trump’s policies. Photo: screenshot

Trump’s approval rating stands at 42%, while 58% disapprove of his performance. Since April 2025, this figure has dropped by 3%. At the same time, the share of those who "strongly approve" of the president has declined from 26% in April to 21% now, while the share of "strong disapproval" has risen to 44%.

The most noticeable changes are recorded among Republicans and MAGA supporters. Among MAGA Republicans, Trump’s approval remains high at 70%, but this is 8% lower than in the spring. In addition, fewer Republicans are identifying themselves specifically with the MAGA movement — the party is now almost evenly split between traditional Republican identity and Trump’s movement.

Do Americans still identify themselves with MAGA. Photo: screenshot

The poll also shows a deterioration in economic sentiment. Some 35% of Americans say their financial situation is worse than a year ago, including 45% among those earning up to $50,000 a year. This group is suffering the most from high housing and food prices. Meanwhile, Americans with incomes above $100,000 more often cite health insurance and retirement planning as their main concerns.

The material also notes that some of Trump’s high-profile decisions are being perceived negatively by Americans. Among the examples is the handling of the controversy surrounding the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein files": initially, the president opposed congressional efforts to force their disclosure, but last month, according to the text, he yielded to pressure from both parties.

Against the backdrop of rising prices, the majority of respondents said they are cutting back on spending and changing their consumer habits. At the same time, 53% of respondents said they trust the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party (47%) when it comes to curbing price increases.

