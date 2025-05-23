The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, made the statement about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government. According to him, the country "needs" to hold elections to sign a peace deal.

It was reported by Russian media on Friday, May 23.

Peace deal to end the war

Lavrov stated that "holding elections" could be the "best solution" for Ukraine before concluding a peace deal.

"We will see who has legitimacy among the Ukrainian authorities. The current constitution seems to allow us to talk about the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, but the best option would be to hold elections," the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

He also added that the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, does not consider the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, to be legitimate.

