The Russian Federation controls its drones via Telegram — Kovalenko commented

An invader with a drone. Photo: Russian media

The Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, commented on media reports that Russian invaders control drones using Telegram bots. According to him, the remote control has been available since last year.

Andriy Kovalenko posted it on Telegram on Monday, May 26.

The remote control over drones

"As for the remote control, some Shaheds have been operated in this way since last year, with cameras installed and controlled remotely," Kovalenko noted.

According to him, there is no sensation in it, as UAVs are shot down.

AI in UAVs

Kovalenko said that there is no AI in Shahed UAVs. According to him, the invaders have another attack drone with AI.

"Without China, the Russians in general do not have the ability to seriously develop AI that could compete with the West," he added.

As a reminder, on the night of May 26, the Russian occupiers launched 355 UAVs. The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian attack. According to him, there are wounded among the civilian population.