Main News of the day Karol Nawrocki officially becomes president of Poland

Karol Nawrocki officially becomes president of Poland

Publication time 6 August 2025 15:27
New Polish president Nawrocki pledges tighter U.S. ties and EU caution
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Karol Nawrocki officially became the President of Poland on Wednesday, August 6. He has already taken the oath. It is known that Nawrocki will replace Andrzej Duda in the post.

It is reported by The Guardian.

The new President of Poland

In a speech at a session of the National Assembly in the Sejm building in Warsaw, Nawrocki emphasized the importance of security, the protection of Polish traditions, and sovereignty.

"The free choice of a free nation has brought me before you today — despite the campaign of propaganda, lies, political theater, and the contempt I encountered on the road to the office of president," he noted.

Karol Nawrocki
The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Navrotsky spoke out against:

  • illegal migration;
  • introduction of the EUR;
  • raising the retirement age.

The President of Poland emphasized that he would be the voice of the nation and wants to act outside of existing political differences.

Nawrocki wants to stick to the course of closer ties with the United States and a cautious stance towards the European Union.

European Union Poland migrants president Warsaw Karol Nawroсki
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
