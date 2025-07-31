Zelensky holds first call with Polish president Karol Nawrocki after election

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported on his first telephone conversation with the newly elected head of Poland, Karol Nawroсki, who won the elections on June 1. The Head of State congratulated his Polish counterpart on his victory, wished him success in his position, and expressed hope for further strengthening of the partnership between the countries.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X on Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement

Zelensky had his first conversation with Nawroсki

During the conversation, Zelensky thanked Poland for the comprehensive support that the country has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war — in particular, military, political, and humanitarian.

The President also informed Nawroсki about the consequences of another massive missile strike launched by Russia on Ukrainian territory last night, as well as the situation on the front.

Zelensky emphasized that Poland's assistance remains critically important because Ukraine, while defending itself, is simultaneously defending all of Europe, including Poland.

"We discussed key events that will take place in the coming months. We agreed to exchange visits during which we will discuss all current issues of bilateral cooperation. We will definitely define formats of engagement that will bring real results for both our countries and our people," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Polish leader for his readiness to cooperate and assurances of further support for Ukraine.

As a reminder, recently, Zelensky had a personal conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. They discussed important issues regarding strengthening Ukrainian air defense and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

And before that, Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark and thanked her for the strong support for Ukraine.