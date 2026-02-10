Japan joins NATO efforts to provide weapons to Ukraine

Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Photo: Reuters

Japan will participate in the NATO initiative regarding Ukraine. As part of this initiative, Japan will send American-made ammunition and equipment.

This information comes from NHK.

Advertisement

Japan will support Ukraine

According to the publication, the United States and NATO created a project in July 2025 to coordinate the purchase and delivery of American-made ammunition and equipment to Ukraine. More than 20 countries have joined the project.

"The alliance has already supplied missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air-defense systems and other items through the framework," the article reads.

It is expected that Japan will officially announce its participation in the initiative soon. The country will provide funding exclusively for non-lethal defense equipment. This could include radar systems and bulletproof vests.

"One NATO official said even non-lethal equipment is essential for Ukraine, adding that Japan's involvement in the initiative is a significant development," NHK reports.

Read more:

Ukraine will receive Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France

Russia attacked the Kherson TPP for the fourth time in a month