Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — what is known

Israeli military personnel. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, May 29, the United States announced that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas. It is known that Israel has previously supported and approved this initiative.

This was announced by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt during a briefing.

Advertisement

Israel signed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

The White House spokeswoman emphasized that negotiations on the conflict between Hamas and Israel continue.

"Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas. I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home," the White House spokeswoman said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had agreed to the new plan by Mr. Witkoff.

In turn, Hamas is currently considering the proposal.

As a reminder, on Thursday, May 22, the shooting that murdered two employees of the Israeli Embassy took place in the center of Washington, D.C., near the Metropolitan Jewish Museum. The suspect was detained.

Earlier, it was reported that Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are urging US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia.