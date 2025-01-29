Assistance for Ukraine — Spain to allocate 10 million euros

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on a visit to Kyiv. Photo: X/José Manuel Albares

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced humanitarian aid to Ukraine. It will amount to 10 million euros.

This is stated in the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom.

Humanitarian aid from Spain

As you know, Albares arrived in Ukraine on 28 January to "assess the impact of the Russian aggression on Ukrainian territory and to reaffirm Spain's support". Thus, he announced humanitarian aid to Kyiv in the amount of 10 million euros.

The minister began his trip with a visit to Lviv, where he met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, visited a military hospital and held a number of other important meetings. He also announced that Spain would send a team of medical trainers to carry out exercises and training for medical staff at aUkrainian hospital. According to him, seven thousand Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in Spain.

Humanitarian initiatives and support for reconstruction were also on the agenda. Albares emphasised that attention had also been given to cultural revival, reflected in the opening of a new cultural centre.

As a reminder, the EU has recently allocated a €148 million aid package for Ukraine. Another €8 million will be allocated to help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and the communities that host them.

We also wrote that Ukraine donated 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria. The aid was provided as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.