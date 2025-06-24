Ceasefire between Iran and Israel — key facts explained

The aftermath of Iran's strike on Israel. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iran and Israel have officially agreed to a truce and ceasefire. Today, Tuesday, June 24, at 7:30 a.m. local time, Iran confirmed the beginning of the truce with Israel.

It was reported by the Associated Press and the Press Service of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran and Israel agree to end the war

It is noted that a few minutes before the official announcement of the ceasefire, at 07:16, Iran completed the sixth wave of missile strikes, after which the Air Raid Siren was cancelled in Israel.

Official Jerusalem also confirmed its agreement to cease hostilities. The corresponding statement was published on the Israeli government portal. It states that the country reserves the right to respond decisively in the event of a violation of the ceasefire by Tehran.

"Israel has eliminated a dual immediate existential threat — both in the nuclear and missile fields. In addition, the Israel Defence Forces have achieved complete control of Tehran's airspace, inflicted serious damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central government targets in Iran. Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces have also launched serious strikes against government targets in central Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij operatives — the terrorist regime's suppression mechanism — and eliminating another senior nuclear scientist," it is said in the statement by the Israeli Government.

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his support in this process and "participation in the protection of the Israeli people."

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that peace had been achieved between Iran and Israel.