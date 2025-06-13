Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyTechnologyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow News of the day arrow EU sends €1B to Ukraine from profits of frozen Russian assets arrow

EU sends €1B to Ukraine from profits of frozen Russian assets

13 June 2025 14:29
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
The EU provides Ukraine with an additional €1 billion from the profits of Russian assets
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Parliament of Ukraine
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor

The European Union has transferred an additional €1 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. These funds are part of the European initiative ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Accumulation), which allows for the use of profits from frozen Russian assets.

This information was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Advertisement

Ukraine receives a further €1 billion G7 loan initiative

This is the fifth tranche of assistance Ukraine has received from the EU under this program. The total revenues under the ERA have already reached €7 billion.

According to the prime minister, the funds will finance the state budget's basic needs. This helps stabilize the financial system in times of war and demonstrates solidarity among European partners.

"We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together, we will make the aggressor pay for all the damage caused to Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

As a reminder, we reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has identified one of the primary topics to be discussed at the G7 meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the topic is new and effective sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky also mentioned the possibility of new sanctions against Russia by the United States.

Denys Shmygal tranche Ukraine assets russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information