The EU provides Ukraine with an additional €1 billion from the profits of Russian assets

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Parliament of Ukraine

The European Union has transferred an additional €1 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. These funds are part of the European initiative ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Accumulation), which allows for the use of profits from frozen Russian assets.

This information was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine receives a further €1 billion G7 loan initiative

This is the fifth tranche of assistance Ukraine has received from the EU under this program. The total revenues under the ERA have already reached €7 billion.

According to the prime minister, the funds will finance the state budget's basic needs. This helps stabilize the financial system in times of war and demonstrates solidarity among European partners.

"We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together, we will make the aggressor pay for all the damage caused to Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

