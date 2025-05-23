Ukraine and Russia largest prisoner swap on May 23 — photo report

How Ukrainians met POWs from Russian captivity — photo report
Ukraine and Russia completed the first stage of the prisoner exchange agreement, swapping 1,000 for 1,000. As a result, 390 people were released.
Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent, showed how Ukrainians waited for their heroes to return from Russian captivity.
On May 23, Ukrainian prisoners returned home
Relatives of prisoners of war and concerned citizens welcomed home Ukrainian defenders.
Among those returned from Russian captivity are servicemen who have been held since 2022.
The defenders were taken by bus, which arrived under the escort of law enforcement officers.
How Ukrainians met the prisoners
The liberated soldiers greeted their relatives and everyone who was waiting.
As a reminder, on Friday, May 23, the first phase of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia was carried out. Ukraine successfully returned 390 defenders.
