Ukraine and Russia largest prisoner swap on May 23 — photo report

Ukrainian POWs are returning home. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine and Russia completed the first stage of the prisoner exchange agreement, swapping 1,000 for 1,000. As a result, 390 people were released.

Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent, showed how Ukrainians waited for their heroes to return from Russian captivity.

On May 23, Ukrainian prisoners returned home

Relatives of prisoners of war and concerned citizens welcomed home Ukrainian defenders.

Among those returned from Russian captivity are servicemen who have been held since 2022.

Ukrainians are waiting for soldiers from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainians are ready to meet the prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainians are waiting for prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The defenders were taken by bus, which arrived under the escort of law enforcement officers.

Police escort prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Liberated Ukrainians return home. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

How Ukrainians met the prisoners

The liberated soldiers greeted their relatives and everyone who was waiting.

The prisoners get off the bus. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainian soldiers on their homeland. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainian returned from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

