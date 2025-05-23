Our social media:

How Ukrainians met POWs from Russian captivity — photo report

23 May 2025 23:13
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Ukraine and Russia largest prisoner swap on May 23 — photo report
Ukrainian POWs are returning home. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Ukraine and Russia completed the first stage of the prisoner exchange agreement, swapping 1,000 for 1,000. As a result, 390 people were released.

Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent, showed how Ukrainians waited for their heroes to return from Russian captivity.

On May 23, Ukrainian prisoners returned home

Relatives of prisoners of war and concerned citizens welcomed home Ukrainian defenders.

Among those returned from Russian captivity are servicemen who have been held since 2022.

How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 1
Ukrainians are waiting for soldiers from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 2
Ukrainians are ready to meet the prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 3
Ukrainians are waiting for prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The defenders were taken by bus, which arrived under the escort of law enforcement officers.

How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 4
Police escort prisoners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 5
Liberated Ukrainians return home. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

How Ukrainians met the prisoners

The liberated soldiers greeted their relatives and everyone who was waiting.

How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 6
The prisoners get off the bus. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 7
Ukrainian soldiers on their homeland. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
How Ukrainians met heroes from Russian captivity - photos - photo 8
Ukrainian returned from captivity. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

As a reminder, on Friday, May 23, the first phase of the "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia was carried out. Ukraine successfully returned 390 defenders

Also today, it was reported that Ukraine and the United States have completed all the necessary procedures to establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund, as outlined in the minerals agreement

