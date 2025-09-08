Soldiers on the front line. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Thousands of US citizens are also taking part in the fight for Ukraine's independence. Over the years, the profile of US volunteers in the Ukrainian military has shifted toward individuals without military experience who saw limited prospects for themselves back home.

The New York Times writes.

Thousands of Americans are fighting for Ukraine

The Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II opened an exhibition dedicated to foreign volunteers who fought alongside Ukraine. According to project curator Yurii Horpynych, several thousand Americans served in the Ukrainian army. According to the museum's estimates, at least 92 US citizens were killed in action.

An exhibit on foreign combatants in the current war at the Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. Photo: The New York Times

Despite the participation of American combatants in the war, the US government avoids directly supporting such volunteers so as not to provoke Russia. The RT Weatherman Foundation, a charity engaged in returning the bodies of the deceased, treating the wounded, and searching for missing persons, provides assistance instead.

Americans go to fight, but often flee the front

Some newly arrived Americans refuse to participate in combat missions after being deployed to the front lines. Mykola Lavreniuk, a senior lieutenant and commander of a unit that includes foreign soldiers, said some volunteers initially express interest in combat but later request transfers to other roles, such as logistics, once they reach the front line.

US and other foreign volunteer soldiers in a live-fire exercise in July. Photo: The New York Times

The exact number of American volunteers remains unknown. According to various estimates, there have been between a thousand and several thousand of them since the beginning of the full-scale war. Over time, the composition of the contingent has changed; most are older individuals, US veterans seeking to return to the military, or inexperienced recruits.

Why Americans go to fight for Ukraine?

US citizens have various motivations: for some, it is a fight for freedom and a protest against aggression. For others, it is an opportunity to find meaning in life, earn money, or escape past problems.

"Some people come to Ukraine with a motive to fight for freedom, for what is right. Others want to make money or are running from the law," said Senior Lt. Mykola Lavrenyuk.

Some come to try to resume their military careers. Among the volunteers, there are also people with complicated pasts: one American was wanted for drug smuggling in his home country but managed to serve in Ukraine before being arrested.

Foreigners can serve in either the Ukrainian Armed Forces or international legions. They receive salaries similar to those of the Ukrainian military, with basic pay of approximately $1,000 and combat allowances of up to an additional $3,000 per month.

