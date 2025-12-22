Republican Senator Graham proposes providing Ukraine with Tomahawks if Russia disrupts the negotiations

Lindsey Graham. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of the United States said that if Russia refuses to negotiate again, the United States must radically change its approach to the war. He proposed providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike Russian drone and missile production facilities. According to Graham, the current deterrence strategy is ineffective because Moscow ignores diplomatic signals.

He made this statement in an interview with NBC News.

Increase pressure on Russia and provide more aid to Ukraine

Graham emphasized that Washington has been trying to engage Russia in negotiations for a long time, but Vladimir Putin has consistently rejected all proposals. If the Kremlin refuses again, Graham expects a strong reaction from Donald Trump.

Specifically, Graham is referring to a bill he initiated with a group of co-authors that would impose tariffs on countries, including China, that purchase inexpensive Russian oil.

The senator also called for Russia to be officially recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism due to its kidnapping of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children. He also proposed seizing sanctioned Russian oil tankers in a manner similar to the actions against Venezuela.

He warned that, without increased pressure from the United States, the Kremlin will continue trying to take over Donbas by force. He believes that Moscow's aggression is enabled by the West's lack of strong action.

"But I want a deal that would prevent a third invasion. I want European troops on the ground to make sure there's no third invasion. I want us to give security guarantees to Ukraine to make sure there's no third invasion," Lindsey Graham said.

