The Gulf of Mexico has a new name — how it was renamed

Google Maps on a smartphone. Illustrative photo: thesun

Google Maps has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The old name will remain for residents of Mexico, while other countries will see both options.

It was reported by USA Today.

Changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico

Google has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico, and for users in the US, it now appears as the Gulf of America.

The old name will remain for residents of Mexico, and in other countries, both options will be displayed. The new version is shown in brackets.

The Gulf of Mexico on the map. Photo: screenshot

"When the official names are different in different countries, map users see the official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. This is also the case here," Google explained earlier.

The company stated that it would update its Google Maps service as soon as the names are updated in the US government’s geographic names information system.

As a reminder, on January 7, Donald Trump stated that he wanted to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

The Financial Times also wrote how the occupation of Greenland could end for Trump.