Pete Hegseth to skip Ramstein meeting for the first time — details

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will skip the Ramstein meeting for the first time. It will be the first time since the United States created the International Group to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine.

It was reported by the Associated Press on Wednesday, June 4.

Hegseth to skip Ramstein

Hegseth will arrive in Brussels after the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

In addition, the Pentagon chief will not participate in the videoconference.

According to the newspaper, it is the latest in a series of steps the United States has taken to distance itself from the war in Ukraine.

Contact Group

Former Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin created the Group after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, more than 50 countries have joined forces and provided Ukraine with approximately USD 126 billion in arms and defense support, of which more than USD 66.5 billion came from the United States.

As a reminder, NATO has announced that the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on June 4.